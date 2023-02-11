Family, Friends Remember Young Mom Killed in Margate Car Crash

The family of a young South Florida mother killed in a car crash is pleading for the driver to turn themselves in. 21-year-old Markay Hunt died after the car she was in ran into a tree Monday in Margate.

Her toddler was also in the car with her, but survived and the driver of the car took off before police showed up.

On Saturday, Hunt’s family and friends returned to the crash site for a candlelight vigil and balloon release.

"I don't think she deserved to go through the tragedy the way she did,” Jermaine Nixon said. "I'm hurt right now.”

A tragedy that's left family members searching for answers.

Family describes Hunt as courageous, loyal, outspoken and independent. Her daughter Keionni was her world.

"She was a nice little girl that always want to make her child be happy,” Nixon said.

Margate Police say Hunt was in a car with three other people Monday, including her then 1-year-old daughter, when the driver lost control and hit a tree near the intersection of Rock Island Road and Northwest 1st street. Police say Hunt died at the scene and her daughter and another woman had to go to the hospital.

Her daughter, who turned two Friday survived the crash, but will now have to grow up without her mother.

"She's a good girl who loved her child to death,” Shurkida Smith said. "Whoever did this I want them to turn themselves in, a mom lost her child and a child lost her mom and you have to have a heart."

The family says now their focus shifts to getting justice.

"We want the person that really caused this tragedy in our life to come forward, that's all,” Hunt’s grandmother Kim Kerr said. "We understand you're human and you make mistakes but come forward."

The family says when they see the now 2-year-old, they see Markya, and that brings them some comfort and as they raise her, they'll always share memories of her mom with her.

"I have so much to tell her about her mom, how she was so giving and loving, and I know she's going to be like that because she's like that now,” Kerr said.

The crash remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it to call them at 954-972-7111. A GoFundMe was set up for the family. https://www.gofundme.com/f/lay-this-courageouslovingprincess?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp%20share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR0FCpN_j03lWB3hj3k2e-MQYaV6AxlW5dm6LpekP0ioPHYmiA8P5ehzOC4