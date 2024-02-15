Family grieving loss of Miami mother struck and killed while pushing son in stroller

Family members are grieving the loss of a Miami mother a day after she was struck and killed by a truck while pushing her young son in a stroller.

The incident happened in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 22nd Street in Edgewater Wednesday.

Miami Police officials said 33-year-old Jaklin Anna Sabag was pushing her 8-month-old son in his stroller acoss the street when she was run over by a semi-truck.

Sabag, who wasn't in the crosswalk, was pinned and killed by the truck. Her son was hospitalzied but doctors said he wasn't injured.

Facebook Jaklin Anna Sabag

The truck driver had been stopped in traffic as Sabag tried crossing the busy road in front of him.

Police said surveillance footage showed her walking in front of the truck instead of the crosswalk, and when it was the truck's turn to go, the driver didn't see Sabag.

A good Samaritan rushed to hold the baby boy until police and fire rescue arrived.

Property records showed Sabag lived at Elysee Miami, a condo about a block from where she died.

Her father, who lives in New York, told NBC6 over the phone that Sabag was "a beautiful person" and that their family is grieving her loss.

A mother who was in a mom group with Sabag left two roses at the scene Thursday as a memorial.

Witnesses who saw the aftermath of the crash were shocked to learn of the mother's death.

"It’s a mom and a baby, it’s a mom and a baby. It hurts, it hurts," said a woman named Tasha. "I work down the street and you start to think, you see people everyday, you wonder if it's someone who was just at a job. Is it someone you know from the area? It hurts even if you don’t know them, it's a mom and a baby."

Police said the driver was cooperating and as of now wasn't facing charges.