‘He didn't deserve this': Family heartbroken as driver arrested in hit-and-run that killed motorcyclist

Days after a hit-and-run in Coral Gables that killed a 22-year-old man, police arrested the driver who they say left the scene.

Anthony Arce was on his motorcycle when David Aleman hit him with his SUV on US-1 and Madruga Court and left, investigators said.

According to an arrest report, Aleman failed to yield the right of way. Four days later, Coral Gables Police, Miami-Dade detectives and deputies arrested Aleman. Investigators said they used red light cameras and other social media tools to identify Aleman.

The report said Aleman admitted he was the driver of the SUV that caused the crash and that he didn't stick around to help.

Arce’s family is heartbroken.

“What this person did wasn't right,” his mother, Claudia Arce, told NBC6 on Wednesday. “I'm very angry, we all are very angry.”

Anthony Arce was 22 years old, but his family said he touched many lives. He was Claudia Arce's only son.

“He was a good boy and becoming a good man,” Claudia Arce said. “He didn't deserve this, he just didn't.”

Anthony Arce made everyone laugh. He was smart and worked two jobs. He was the youngest of three, but his two older sisters said at times, he felt like an older brother.

“He took me to my first party, I'm the big sister, he was the life of the party,” Janelle Arce said.

Anthony Arce also likes to ride his motorcycle. His family said he went out for a ride last Friday, but he didn't make it back home.

“That's the part that breaks my heart, how could someone be so heartless and leave another human being on the street,” Claudia Arce said. “I can't comprehend."

“We're all hurting,” Emily Arce said. “Seeing that he was a blessing in people’s lives, even though I didn’t know them, I didn’t know he knew so many people.”

The family is holding on to each other a little bit tighter and asking why.

“My son was doing the right thing, and this person didn't,” Claudia Arce said. “Accidents happen, yes, but you don't leave another human being. You just don't.”

Aleman was given a bond, which was posted Wednesday night. He is charged with leaving the scene of a crash/death.

There is a GoFundMe for Arce.