Miami Gardens

Family Holds Vigil for Man Killed in Miami Gardens Hit-and-Run

The friends and family of a man killed in a Miami Gardens hit-and-run gathered for a vigil held in his honor.

By Kim Wynne

Kerry McCutchen
Quatasha Davis

Friends and family gather with heavy hearts to remember the life of Kerry McCutchen, 57, who was killed in a Miami Gardens hit-and-run last Friday morning.

"My uncle’s name was Kerry McCutchen but he was well known as 'Uncle Papa.' He was very sweet, loving, the life of the party," said the man's niece, Quatasha Davis.

The man's family says he was walking home near the intersection of NW 183rd Street and 32nd Avenue in Miami Gardens when he was struck by a driver.

According to police, the driver never stopped.

McCutchen’s family can’t understand how anyone could hit him and keep going.

Authorities are now seeking the community's help in finding the driver of that black Mercedes Benz, which has dark windows and damage to the bumper and driver's front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Gardens Police at 305-474-1617.

