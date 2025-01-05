‘Positive and influential': Family honors life of Miami 17-year-old stabbed to death

At a funeral service for Yahkeim Lollar, family members gathered to remember his academic achievements, love of football and kind heart before he was allegedly stabbed to death in Miami.

Miami police said Yahkeim and the suspect, a 17-year-old girl, got into an argument before the stabbing, which happened near Northwest 6th Court and 61st Street on Dec. 20.

Though police have only said the two knew each other, the teen's family says they were a couple.

Dressed in white and green—Yakheim’s favorite color—loved ones on Saturday honored the teen’s memory at the Haitian Evangelical Baptist Church of Miami.

“Keimo was a good child, never got into anything, did the right thing, played football, stayed in school, good grades…always happy always kept a smile on,” one person said at the service.

"Keimo," as Yahkeim was known, was remembered as a loving person, an athlete and straight-A student at Miami Northwestern Senior High School.

With tears streaming down their faces, friends and family shared some of their favorite memories.

“At just 3 years old, you and I met on the football field," one friend remembered. "From hangouts to all-night vibes at each others’ houses, you have been a brother to me.”

Loved ones say his legacy will last forever through those who were lucky to have met him: “He was a positive and influential person who made life fun to be around and wasn’t selfish but caring.”

“Instead of asking God why, I want to say God, thank you for allowing my little brother to live a great life in a short period of time,” another loved one said.