Family identifies 13-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Miami Gardens home

A family spokesperson on Monday identified the victim as 13-year-old George Harris Jr.

By Lena Salzbank

A family has identified a 13-year-old boy who was killed inside a Miami Gardens home over the weekend in what police believe was an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday at a home along Northwest 207th Street and 38th Avenue.

Miami Gardens Police officials said several children were in a room playing video games when they somehow got a hold of a gun, and it went off, hitting the boy in the back of the head.

He died from his injuries.

The family is asking for privacy as they grapple with the loss of Harris. Jr., a football player with the Liberty City Warriors.

"It is very difficult to find words that can adequately express our thoughts at this time," the family said in a statement.

The football team cancelled practice for Tuesday, and plan on holding a balloon release for the teen on Wednesday.

Police said there was an adult inside the home at the time of the shooting but it was unclear if anyone will face charges. As of Monday, no arrests had been made.

Officials said Monday that they executed a search warrant and found a firearm. An investigation was ongoing.

