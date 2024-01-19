Miami-Dade

Family identifies pregnant woman whose body was found in West Perrine

The victim was 34-year-old Cassandra Davis

By NBC6

A South Florida family has confirmed the identity of a woman found dead in West Perrine Friday.

Miami-Dade Police said this was an "unclassified" death.

Her cousin confirmed to NBC6 that the victim was 34-year-old Cassandra Davis.

Her body was found near the area of SW 174th Terrace and SW 103rd Avenue in West Perrine.

"She was a sweet person. I mean wouldn’t hurt a fly," said Davis' cousin Krystal Coppet. "I saw her body and I just started [crying]. She’s young."

Family members said Davis was pregnant. NBC6 was also told she was homeless but everyone in the area knew who she was.

Chopper 6 captured footage of the scene Friday where Miami-Dade Police was investigating and Davis' body was covered with a yellow tarp.

At this time, police have not released any information as to what happened to Davis, or the events that led to her body being found.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

