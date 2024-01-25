Broward County

Family IDs 1 of 2 men killed in small plane crash in the Everglades near Broward

Mohamed Badenjki was identified by family members Thursday as one of the men who was on board the single-engine Cessna when it went down north of Interstate 75 near mile marker 28, not far from Weston

By Lena Salzbank

NBC Universal, Inc.

Family members have identified one of the two men who were killed when a small plane crashed into the Florida Everglades near Broward County.

Mohamed Badenjki was identified by family members Thursday as one of the men who was on board the single-engine Cessna when it went down north of Interstate 75 near mile marker 28, not far from Weston.

BSO Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said it's believed the plane left North Perry Airport around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and went off the radar around 6:45 p.m.

Kane said authorities didn't receive a call about the aircraft until around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.
Two people were killed after the wreckage of a small plane that crashed in the Florida Everglades near Broward County was discovered Wednesday, officials said. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports.

Crews found the plane's wreckage a short time later, along with the bodies of the two men on board. The identity of the other man who was on board was unknown.

Photos from family members showed Badenjki in a pilot's uniform, but it was unknown if he was behind the controls of the Cessna.

Local

Caught on Camera 1 hour ago

Porch pirate caught on camera stealing packages in North Lauderdale: BSO

North Miami Beach 2 hours ago

Child airlifted to hospital after reported stabbing at North Miami Beach High School

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash.

This article tagged under:

Broward Countyplane crashFlorida Everglades
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us