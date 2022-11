Police have located the family of a young child found wandering alone on a North Miami Beach roadway early Friday morning.

Officers found the boy in the middle of Northeast 15th Avenue and 173rd Street, just before 1:30 a.m.

The child is non-verbal and was unable to give any information to help find his guardians, who have since been found.

North Miami Beach Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Miami Beach Police at 305-949-5500.