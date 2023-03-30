Family Members Detained After 23-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in North Lauderdale

Multiple family members were detained after a 23-year-old man was shot to death in North Lauderdale, authorities said.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. Monday at an apartment in the 7400 block of Southwest 10th Court.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said when deputies responded to reports of a shooting they found the victim, Taris Jackson suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Jackson was rushed to Broward Health North where he was pronounced dead.

Multiple family members of Jackson were detained at the scene for questioning, officials said. One juvenile family member was arrested for obstruction, officials said.

Detectives are investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.