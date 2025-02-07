Family members remember man killed while riding scooter in Pembroke Pines

A man was killed Monday while riding his scooter in Pembroke Pines, and his family is now speaking out as investigations into what happened continue.

Family members are gutted after the loss of their loved one and are just hoping law enforcement can help bring them justice

“Always close to my heart, and I will always hold him very high,” Leandor Arango said.

Arango is one of the family members mourning the life of Julian Santiago Escobar Garcia. Pembroke Pines Police say a car crashed with a scooter Monday morning along Pines Boulevard.

Julian's cousin, Arango, says he was doing a DoorDash delivery.

“It was tragic seeing him and his bike underneath the vehicle – makes you expand on the idea of how bad this accident was," he said.

Video of the scene shows the red car destroyed, the scooter barely visible under the bumper.

Pembroke Pines Police say they are continuing their investigations.

What caused the crash is still unknown, but investigators say there could be criminal charges for the driver.

The family says they hope the person responsible turns themselves in.

“You’ve caused a lot of grief in our family loss of a cousin, a nephew to many, and a son," Arango said.

His family is just trying to move forward, hoping to send Julian’s body back to his family in Colombia.

“The family is trying to stay strong. People have to grieve, sorry,” Arango said, emotional. “We are all grieving together.”

A young man with a big smile, who family members say came to America two years ago hoping to provide for his family back home.

He was also chasing his dream of becoming a music producer.

“And it’s sad the way that we lost him and how he cannot achieve his dreams," Arango said.

Family also tells us Julian had plans to get married.

Police say they are still actively investigating.