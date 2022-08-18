Family Mourns Child Who Was Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Turnpike

A family is grieving a 6-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Florida's Turnpike, and police are still looking for the driver who took off.

Azir Louis-Jeune had just celebrated his birthday this weekend, but his life was cut short by a hit-and-run driver.

“He had an opportunity to have his first day of school, and his first day would be his last day," said the child's aunt, Nakisha Louis-Jeune.

Azir was in the backseat of a black Volkswagen Passat just after midnight Wednesday morning when the driver of a blue Mercedes Benz rammed into the car from behind, sending them spinning out of control.

“Before they even had an opportunity to get out of the car, a car struck behind them," his aunt said.

The family had just dropped off a loved one nearby when their car broke down on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike just north of Griffin Road. Azir was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We’re all still in shock and disbelief," Nakisha said.

She said Azir was a unique little boy who loved chicken nuggets and "PAW Patrol."

"He was full of life. You would think he was an individual who was already on this earth before," she said. "He was very bright, very observant. Always spoke what was on his mind.”

The boy’s 37-year-old mother — identified by family as Lacey Fiedtkou — and a man in the passenger seat were unconscious when they were rushed to Broward Health Medical Center. The mother is in a lot of pain but back home. Troopers say the man has also been released from the hospital.

Instead of staying to help, the driver of the Mercedes left the scene carrying an infant.

“I mean, it’s heartbreaking, like, who does that?" Nakisha said. "It can be an accident. Just stay. Why would you leave?“

A spokesperson with Florida Highway Patrol says the owner of the Mercedes is cooperating with them but he was not the driver during the crash. Troopers are looking for the driver, who they described as 20-25 years old and about 5-foot-5.

“He got inside of a vehicle that was passing by and said, 'can you please take me to the hospital?'" said Lieutenant Indiana Miranda with the FHP. "That witness then attempted to take him to the hospital but before getting there, he told them, don’t take him to the hospital, drop me off in apartment complex, which is in Davie, Florida, Toscana Place.”

Azir’s family hoping someone out there will find him.

"You say you were concerned about the well-being of your kid, but you left somebody else’s kid on the side of a highway as if he was nothing," Nakisha said. "But Azir was someone.”

The family is now planning a funeral for this little boy.

If you know something that could help troopers identify the driver of the Mercedes, call Crimestoppers at 954-493-TIPS.