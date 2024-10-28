‘An immeasurable void': Family mourns father of 3 killed in Dania Beach boat explosion

A family is mourning the loss of a father of three who was killed in a boat explosion in Dania Beach last week, as authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Benjamin "Benny" Berestovoy was killed in the Friday afternoon explosion at Nautical Ventures Marina off Ravenswood Road.

According to a GoFundMe for his family, Berestovoy was a skilled marine technician who worked at the marina and was originally from Paraguay.

Video shows the moments after a deadly explosion at a Dania Beach marina, when a 50-foot boat being readied for an upcoming show went up in flames.

He leaves behind three children and a wife.

"He built a beautiful life here in Florida, touching countless lives with his warmth, dedication, and extraordinary work ethic," the fundraiser read. "His colleagues at the marina remember him as not just a coworker, but as a true friend whose expertise and kindness made every day brighter."

Four other people who work at the marina were injured in the blast, which authorities and workers said happened as a 50-foot boat was being readied for the upcoming Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Berestovoy was reportedly refueling the boat when the explosion happened.

"Those who knew Benny speak of his remarkable character - his integrity, his generosity, and his unwavering commitment to both his family and his work," the GoFundMe read. "He approached life with genuine kindness and a helping hand always extended to others. His sudden departure has left an immeasurable void in our hearts and our community."

Nautical Ventures' CEO said they're cooperating with the investigation into the explosion.

"During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the those impacted. We are committed to supporting their loved ones and assisting authorities in every possible way," CEO Roger Moore's statement read.

The Florida State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion.