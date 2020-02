A South Florida family is in mourning after a mother was killed in a hit-and-run incident in SW Miami Saturday morning.

Jeannette Barrios, 54, was on her way to work when she was hit by a car along Southwest 304th Street.

Now, a teddy bear and flowers mark the spot where she was found.

"I'm still in shock, I can't believe this happened to my family," said Christine Sotomayor, Barrios's niece. "She loved her kids, she laughed at everything."