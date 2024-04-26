Family mourns women killed in Hialeah crash as 15-year-old driver may face adult charges

A family is mourning the aunt and niece killed in a high-speed crash in Hialeah as the 15-year-old arrested in the incident could soon be facing adult charges.

Some of the family members were at the crash scene Friday as they mourn the deaths of 39-year-old Yarina Garcia Hernandez and her aunt, Gloria Hernandez Molina, who was around 70.

Hernandez, Molina, and Liliana Hernandez Molina, Hernandez's mother and Molina's sister, were in an SUV that was struck by another car just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in the ​​400 block of Southeast 5th Street.

Liliana Hernandez Molina was left critically injured in the crash and remains hospitalized.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

A 14-year-old who was joyriding in his parents' car when he fatally struck a car in Hialeah, killing a woman and her aunt, is now facing charges, police said.

Officials said the 15-year-old driver of the other car had gone joyriding in his parents' car with friends when the collision happened.

Hialeah Police confirmed Thursday that the teen was arrested on two counts of vehicular manslaughter and three counts of driving without a license causing death or injury in connection with the crash.

According to police, investigators discovered that two seconds before impact the teen was driving 83 miles per hour in a 30 mph zone.

At the crash site Friday, Hernandez's father laid flowers and another family member spoke about the teen.

"This cannot stay like this," Osmeide Rodriguez, who lost his mom in the crash, told NBC6 in Spanish. "We know he’s under age but he was old enough to know what he was doing."

Police said the teen's parents had no clue he'd taken the car, but Rodriguez said they share responsibility.

"The parents should have known where their child was going," he said. "It's probably not the first time he does this."

NBC6 has learned the teen's case is expected to be moved to adult court, where his punishment could be stronger if convicted.

Police are still investigating the crash.