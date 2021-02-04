Miramar

Family, Multiple Pets Displaced After House Fire in Miramar

A family of four and multiple pets escaped from a house fire in Miramar Thursday with no injuries, officials said.

Crews with Miramar Fire Rescue responded to the scene at around 1:30 a.m., officials said. The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Miramar Blvd.

One family member attempted to put out the flames himself with a fire extinguisher before fire rescue crews arrived on scene.

Video captured plumes of smoke coming from the home. The Red Cross assisted the fire department as the family exited the residence.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.

