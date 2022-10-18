Family Not Allowed Back in Home Hit by Plane in Miramar

One family in a Miramar neighborhood are still waiting to get back into their home Tuesday after a small plane crashed into a house Monday, killing two men onboard.

The plane went down in the 2200 block of Jamaica Drive, not far from North Perry Airport around 11:40 a.m. Footage showed the plane crashed into the side of the home with its tail in the air.

Miramar Police spokesperson Tania Rues said two men who were on board the plane were killed at the scene. Their identities haven't been officially released.

"We still don’t have access to the house, we don’t know when they’re going to take it out," said Manyereni Moreno, who was in a home with her 2-year-old child when the plane crashed into it. "We are waiting for someone from aviation department comes here. And it depends on them."

Miramar Police identified the victims as 32-year-old Jordan Hall from West Park and 34-year-old Anthony Yen from Orlando.

No one who was on the ground or in the home was injured, Rues said.

Moreno said Monday she heard the impact on her roof while playing with her child.

“I was in my bedroom with my baby and I just heard a big noise. I thought it was a transformer but I grabbed the baby and ran out and then from outside I saw the airplane on top of my house. It was really scary," Moreno said. "I was born today again. I would have died right there with my baby. I’m glad that we’re alive."

The plane appeared to have hit some power lines and clipped the roof of another home as it went down. Miramar Fire Rescue officials said crews were turning off power to the home and others nearby. A crane was brought to the scene Tuesday in an attempt to remove the damaged aircraft.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are looking into the crash.

It appears an engine failure may have happened at a low altitude, experts said.

A total of 14 crashes have taken place after takeoff from Perry Airport in the last five years, with the most recent one coming in March 2021 when a plane crash involving a car killed two people.

"When the airport was initially built with North Perry during the 40s, there’s nobody around," said a woman named Elaine who lives in the neighborhood. "I don’t know what needs to be done, but something has to be because this is happening too frequently."