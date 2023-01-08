Family of 6 Displaced After Mobile Home Fire in Fort Lauderdale

A family of six has been displaced after their Fort Lauderdale home was engulfed in flames early Sunday morning .

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, two adults and four children were inside their mobile home when it caught fire just before 7 a.m. Sunday near the 200 block of Northwest 67th Street.

The family was able to make it out safely and within 15 minutes of arriving at the scene, fire crews were able to extinguish the flames.

One of the adults and all four children were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.