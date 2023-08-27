Family of 6 left without home after truck crashes into residence

A family of six was left without a home Sunday after a truck hit their home in North Lauderdale.

The crash happened before dawn on Sunday. Resident Carlos Miron said his family was asleep when they heard the impact.

"I don't know what time it was -- 3 or 4 in the morning -- and we heard a big blow," he told NBC6 in Spanish.

Video from the scene showed the front end of a dark-colored Ford pickup truck smashed into the windows of the home. Miron said the location of the impact was the same place where some of his family members were sleeping, pushing them into the kitchen. However, a spokesperson with the North Lauderdale Fire Rescue Department said that there were no injuries.

The incident took place in the Lauderdale Mobile Home Park, where the speed limit is just 15 mph. At this time, it's unclear what caused the crash, and whether the home can be fixed.

According to a release, the American Red Cross is providing emergency financial assistance, as well as recovery support, for the family.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office is investigating.