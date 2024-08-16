Family of 9 victims killed in Palm Beach County crash speaks out

The family of the nine people killed in a devastating crash in Palm Beach County are speaking out about the tragedy.

On Aug. 5, an SUV carrying 10 people crashed and flipped into a canal outside Belle Glade. Six of the victims were children.

The victims, who had ties to Connecticut, were identified as 57-year-old Pamela Wiggins, who was the driver, 30-year-old Leiana Alyse Hall, 21-year-old Anyia Monique Lee Tucker, 14-year-old Michael Anthony Hall Jr., 8-year-old Imani Andre Ajani Hall, 5-year-olds Kamdien Edwards and Yasire Smith, 3-year-old Ziaire Mack, and 1-year-old Naleia Tucker.

The lone survivor, Jorden Hall, 26, was recently released from the hospital. The family said he had tried to rescue the others from the water but couldn't.

“I told him he’s my hero. He is,” Anntianette Edwards told NBC Connecticut. “He did everything he could do with his bare hands.”

Edwards, who lost her 5-year-old son in the crash, said she spoke to the driver that night and that they were on their way to the airport to fly back to New Haven but never made it.

One of the teens killed was visiting the U.S. for the first time from Jamaica. His father said it will be hard to go back home alone.

According to a preliminary crash report, none of the 10 people in the car were wearing seat belts.