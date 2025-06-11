Lauderdale Lakes

Family of elderly man killed in 2024 shooting in Lauderdale Lakes sues apartment complex

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Thanksgiving 2024 in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive

By Amanda Plasencia

The family of a man who was killed over five months ago during a dispute between a neighbor in Lauderdale Lakes has filed a lawsuit against the apartment complex where it happened.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened on Thanksgiving 2024 in the 2800 block of Somerset Drive.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult man with a gunshot wound. Paramedics later pronounced him deceased, BSO officials said.

The man was identified as 72-year-old Hureleyon McLean.

Months after his death, McLean's family still want answers.

"This is a nightmare, this is a nightmare," said a family member.

In newly released cellphone video from a neighbor, frantic screams can be heard after the shooting happened at the Somerset Lakes apartments.

Mclean’s family said he was unarmed when there was a dispute with his downstairs neighbor over loud music.

His neighbor then shot and killed him.

The shooter, Luke Hines Cawley, was questioned at the scene but claimed he acted in self-defense

Mclean’s family is now pleading with the Broward State Attorney's Office to pursue charges against Cawley and also said the apartment complex ignored previous safety issues and complaints about Cawley’s behavior.

"Luke Cawley cowardly and violently took my father’s life," Sean McLean said. "My dad should be here with us today. We feel that Somerset failed my father. They failed my stepmother by not letting them know about the erratic, violent, hot-tempered neighbor who lived below them.”

NBC6 has reached out to the apartment complex and Cawley’s attorney regarding this case and is waiting to hear back.

