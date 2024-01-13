Family of ex-Hialeah police officer found guilty for armed kidnapping speaks out

The family of a former Hialeah Police officer serving 66 months behind bars for the armed kidnapping of a homeless man is speaking out, sitting down with NBC6's sister station Telemundo51.

Rafael Otano's accusations stemmed from a Dec. 2022 incident, in which Otano and another officer, Lorenzo Orfila, had responded to a shopping plaza after a business owner complained that Jose Ortega-Gutierrez was disturbing the peace.

Ortega-Gutierrez was reportedly homeless and known to live at the plaza. But, prosecutors argued that he went from being a suspect to a victim after Otano and Orfila took him into their police vehicle, drove him out of their assigned sector and beat him in an illegal dumping site outside the locality of Hialeah.

In Aug. 2023, Otano was found guilty of armed kidnapping, but was acquitted of battery charges.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

"My son never prepared me for him being imprisoned," Otano's mother, Teresa Quiñones, said in an interview translated from Spanish. "My son was always preparing me for good things -- for trips, to help us."

The former officer's loved ones have maintained his innocence. Attorney Estefan López said they are appealing the ruling.

"The appellate court will evaluate if there's a lack of evidence," López said. "A person can't be sentenced for a crime that he couldn't have committed. The court will see that he didn't commit the crime, and will acquit him."

Otano and Orfila's cellphone records and GPS from their police vehicle pinged them both near the shopping plaza where the incident with Ortega-Gutierrez took place. It later showed both of them near the dump site where the victim claimed he was beaten.

"I was in shock," Otano's wife, Damaris, said. "It's very hard, what's happening to him."

But Otano's attorney and loved ones have argued that the then-officer was just doing his job and operating under his authority as a law enforcement officer; further alleging that Otano was only serving as backup during the Dec. 2022 incident.

"When you get out," Quiñones said, "you're going to show the world that you're innocent."