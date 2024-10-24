‘See something, say something': Family of father killed in Homestead join police to seek info

A mother is searching for justice after her son was shot and killed in Homestead last month, and police still haven't arrested anyone in connection with the murder.

Pamela Ezell says someone murdered her son Martavious Ezell on Sept. 15 at Southwest 4th Street and 11th Avenue.

On Wednesday, she and her son’s oldest daughter joined Homestead Police as they went back to the neighborhood to knock on doors and pass out information, resources and door handles with the message, if you see something say something.

“I don’t want no parent to feel this pain that I’m going through,” Ezell said.

It's a message she hopes touches someone's heart and brings her family justice.

“You don't have to say something to me or the police, all I'm asking is if someone has a heart to pick up the phone and call Crime Stoppers and let them know who this individual is so this person can be brought to justice, because that’s all I want is justice for my son,” Ezell said.

Homestead Police say their “knock and talk” is to bring awareness to the importance of reporting these types of crimes.

“We get more tips than just sending out blasts on social media because we're person to person,” Sgt. Robbie Tate said.

Martavious Ezell was a father of three children.

“The only thing he wanted to do was make sure that his mom was taken care of and that his kids was going to be okay,” Ezell said. "Martavious wasn't like that. He was a good person, had a heart of gold, he'll give you the shirt off his back.”

His mother believes someone knows who killed her son and that someone can help the family get the justice they're searching for.

“Somebody saw something it's just that they're afraid to say something,” Ezel said. “Don't say it to me, you can be an anonymous phone caller and let them know something.”

If you have any information that can help solve this case, call 305-471-8477 or visit CrimeStoppers305.com. Your tip remains completely anonymous and you could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.