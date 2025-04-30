Family of father of 2 killed in FSU mass shooting hold press conference at campus

A press conference was held Wednesday by the family of a man who was killed in a mass shooting at Florida State University.

Forty-five-year-old Tiru Chabba was one of the two victims who was killed in the April 17 shooting.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Chabba, of Greenville, South Carolina, leaves behind a wife and two children, according to attorneys hired by his family.

Lawyers for Chabba's family said they are calling for full transparency and a thorough investigation.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

They recalled Chabba as compassionate and a hard worker with an abiding sense of humor.

"He won't be there to see his children graduate from high school, he won't be there to see them marry, to have his grandchildren," said Jim Bannister, an attorney. "He won't be there with his lovely wife to go home as they had planned."

The family still wants to know what happened and why.

"Every day that they don’t have basic answers to what happened, it’s difficult for them," Bannister said. "It’s hard to process the grief appropriately without a real understanding of everything that happened that day.”

During that tragic day, Chabba was on campus doing business. It was his second time there in recent months.

“Aramark had been a vendor for Florida State for a while and they were in the middle of some negotiations for some continuing business concerns, so it was a bit of happenstance that he was here on that day at this particular location,” Chabba said.

Robert Morales was the other man who lost his life.

Morales, a South Florida native, was working at FSU’s dining services.

He was one of the original founders of Gordos Cuban restaurant, a popular dining spot in Tallahassee.

Morales, a graduate of Hialeah Senior High and FSU, is survived by a wife and daughter.

A lot of questions are being asked by attorneys about what authorities knew about the shooter

“One of the things we want to know is where he got the gun from, how he got the gun, should he had the weapon?”

Questions like those, as well over the mental state of the shooter.

The families are now looking for accountability so this doesn’t happen again.