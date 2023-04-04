Family of Florida Toddler Found in Alligator Jaws After Mother Murdered Speaks Out

Family members are speaking out after a toddler from the St. Petersburg area was found in the jaws of an alligator following his mother’s death – all while the child’s father now sits behind bars charged in both of their deaths.

“I would have never, in a million years, when this week started, ever thought that something like this would happen,” Theo Brickhouse-Sails said, her voice cracking was describing the incident involving her great-niece Pashun Jeffery in an interview according NBC affiliate WFLA-TV.

Searchers, including dive teams and officers using drones, had been intensely looking for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley since his mother's body was discovered in their apartment earlier last week and he was nowhere to be found.

Officers searching for the toddler at a lake a few miles from the apartment complex noticed an alligator “with an object in its mouth” that they quickly realized was a child's body, St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway said.

They fired shots at the reptile, which dropped the body.

"We were able to retrieve Taylen’s body intact,” the chief said. The alligator was euthanized.

“I worried about them suffering,” Brickhouse-Sails said. “That’s my biggest worry, was that how they suffered. And when I close my eyes at night, that’s all I see, was the suffering of both of them. And I pray to God that they didn’t suffer long.”

The toddler’s father, 21-year-old Thomas Mosley, will be charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the killing of the 20-year-old Jeffery and their son.

“I want people to remember them as two kids who absolutely loved each other,” said Brickhouse-Sails in her first interview since Taylen was found. “Adjusting without them in life is going to be hard.”