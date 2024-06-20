Opa-locka

Family of food delivery driver fatally shot in Opa-locka demands justice

Alejandro Linares had just moved to South Florida from Venezuela. Less than a week later, his family said he was murdered while working.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

The family of a food delivery driver killed earlier this month say they want justice after he was gunned down in Opa-locka.

Alejandro Linares had just moved to South Florida from Venezuela. Less than a week later, his family said he was murdered while working.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

On a Zoom call from Spain, his siblings describe him as a good father and son.

“It is a very hard thing to lose a loved one when they are a very hard-working person,” his siblings said. “You don't think this would happen to a person, do you understand me? Because of a crazy person like that, who goes through life killing innocent people, you know?"

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.
Police have arrested a suspect in the fatal shooting of a food delivery driver in Opa-locka earlier this month. NBC6's Kim Wynne reports

Detectives said Linares was delivering food to an apartment in Opa-locka on June 8 when Dawayen Bendross walked up to him, shot him and ran away. Police found the 22-year-old accused shooter Monday after getting a tip that someone matching the description of the murder suspect was in the area.

According to an arrest form, Bendross had a gun on him and the gun matched the casing discovered on the scene of the homicide. The report said detectives also reviewed surveillance video and a witness identified him from a police flyer.

Local

hurricane season 44 mins ago

John Morales: As Alberto is deemed 2024's first named storm, we look back to 2020

Flooding 5 hours ago

Virginia Gardens' stormwater drainage improvement project impacted by DeSantis veto

“All we ask for is justice, OK?” Linares’ siblings said. “We ask for justice because just as what happened to my brother, it can happen to another person.”

In court, the suspect's mother told the judge her son suffers from mental illness.

“He needs to be evaluated and he needs to be placed in a home because he takes meds and he already been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar and something else,” the suspect’s mother said.

Bendross is charged with second-degree murder and is expected back in court Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe was created for funeral expenses.

This article tagged under:

Opa-locka
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us