Family of food delivery driver fatally shot in Opa-locka demands justice

The family of a food delivery driver killed earlier this month say they want justice after he was gunned down in Opa-locka.

Alejandro Linares had just moved to South Florida from Venezuela. Less than a week later, his family said he was murdered while working.

On a Zoom call from Spain, his siblings describe him as a good father and son.

“It is a very hard thing to lose a loved one when they are a very hard-working person,” his siblings said. “You don't think this would happen to a person, do you understand me? Because of a crazy person like that, who goes through life killing innocent people, you know?"

Detectives said Linares was delivering food to an apartment in Opa-locka on June 8 when Dawayen Bendross walked up to him, shot him and ran away. Police found the 22-year-old accused shooter Monday after getting a tip that someone matching the description of the murder suspect was in the area.

According to an arrest form, Bendross had a gun on him and the gun matched the casing discovered on the scene of the homicide. The report said detectives also reviewed surveillance video and a witness identified him from a police flyer.

“All we ask for is justice, OK?” Linares’ siblings said. “We ask for justice because just as what happened to my brother, it can happen to another person.”

In court, the suspect's mother told the judge her son suffers from mental illness.

“He needs to be evaluated and he needs to be placed in a home because he takes meds and he already been diagnosed with schizophrenia, bipolar and something else,” the suspect’s mother said.

Bendross is charged with second-degree murder and is expected back in court Thursday morning.

A GoFundMe was created for funeral expenses.