Family of Hollywood Hard Rock Casino Homicide Victim Asks for Public's Help

The mother of a South Florida man who was gunned down in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood earlier this week is still grieving the loss of her son, as authorities are continue to search for the killers.

Pierre Jules LaCroze, 37, was shot and killed after driving onto the sixth floor of the parking garage shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Seminole police.

LaCroze's mother, Maria Abrams, is still reeling from the pain.

"I lost my baby, that’s my baby. I lost my son. My life. I’ll do anything for my child," Abrams said.

She hopes the public can help find the gunman who killed her son, after authorities released surveillance video showing three persons of interest.

"I need the public to help me is what I need - there are parents too - imagine your son and somebody just kill," Abrams said.

Authorities said they want to talk to the two men and woman shown in the video coming off an escalator and entering the casino. They're also looking into the car the three left in.