Hollywood

Family of Hollywood Hard Rock Casino Homicide Victim Asks for Public's Help

Seminole Police Department

The mother of a South Florida man who was gunned down in the parking lot of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood earlier this week is still grieving the loss of her son, as authorities are continue to search for the killers.

Pierre Jules LaCroze, 37, was shot and killed after driving onto the sixth floor of the parking garage shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Seminole police.

LaCroze's mother, Maria Abrams, is still reeling from the pain.

Local

goya foods 9 hours ago

Miami Church Stands By Partnership With Goya Foods Despite Backlash After CEO's Trump Praise

Monroe County 3 hours ago

Authorities Investigating Two Separate Fatal Boating Accidents Off Florida Keys

"I lost my baby, that’s my baby. I lost my son. My life. I’ll do anything for my child," Abrams said.

She hopes the public can help find the gunman who killed her son, after authorities released surveillance video showing three persons of interest.

"I need the public to help me is what I need - there are parents too - imagine your son and somebody just kill," Abrams said.

Authorities said they want to talk to the two men and woman shown in the video coming off an escalator and entering the casino. They're also looking into the car the three left in.

NBC 6 and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

HollywoodSeminole Hard Rock Hotelhard rock casino
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us