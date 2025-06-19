Family of man killed by Miami-Dade deputy disputes sheriff's office's version of events

Family members are refuting the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's version of what led to a fatal shooting of a man by a deputy this week.

The family of 24-year-old Kristofer Lazaro Laboy spoke Thursday, to give their side of the Tuesday incident that led to his death.

The sheriff's office said it all started when deputies with their Robbery Interventions Detail team tried to conduct a traffic stop near Northwest 62nd Street and 22nd Avenue after noticing a yellow Corvette that had illegal dark tints.

Officials said the driver in the Corvette, Laboy, didn’t stop, but instead sped off.

The car ended up at a dead-end of an apartment complex on Northwest 85th Street and Northwest 4th Court, where officials said Laboy got out and approached deputies while armed, leading a deputy to open fire, killing Laboy.

But the family said deputies never identified themselves and that Laboy actually called his father because he was scared that someone was following him that night.

"Kristopher called his father, our brother, in fear for his life, that he was being followed, and to come help him," aunt Maria Elena Laboy said Thursday.

"This officer comes running from the complex, from out of nowhere, no commands, nothing, just gets on top of the car and starts shooting," Uncle Anthony Haygood said.

Authorities said a gun was found at the scene but said they didn't know if the deputy saw it before the shooting.

"I’m so tired of the cops always covering the stories," aunt Marisol Laboy said. "This needs to stop. So many broken families."

The sheriff's office identified the deputy involved as Kelvin Cox, who has 23 years with the office.

Records show it's at least the third fatal shooting involving Cox.

In September of 2010, while searching for a robbery suspect, he killed a man who tried to run from a house in northwest Miami-Dade. Five years later, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office declined to seek charges in the shooting.

In 2011, Cox shot and killed Jamal Singletary, a stolen car suspect who allegedly opened fire on officers. That was also found to be a justifiable use of force.

Cox was placed on paid administrative leave, a common practice in law enforcement shootings. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Tuesday's incident, which is also standard practice in police shootings.

Meanwhile, the family described Laboy as a good kid and a college graduate and said they want answers in his death.

"I lost one of my babies. I have seven, I don’t have one, I have seven. Now I have six. Because of this coward who took his life away," Marisol Laboy said.