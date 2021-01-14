Family of Man Shot in Cutler Bay Speaks Out

The family of a man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds in Cutler Bay last week is pleading to the public for help in solving the case.

Jack Swerdloff's 22-year-old son Aaron was fatally shot last Wednesday near a home on Southwest 92nd Avenue.

He says his son was visiting a friend when he was attacked in the garage.

"The pain, you can't breathe," Swerdloff said. "It's an unimaginable feeling that no parent should have to go through."

Aaron was a certified firefighter and EMT. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after the shooting incident.

"My son fought the whole way to the hospital and in the emergency room and the operating room and intensive care unit, but it just wasn’t enough," Swerdloff said.

Miami-Dade police are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information on the case.