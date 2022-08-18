Family of Parkland School Shooter Compelled to Answer Lawyers' Questions

Two family members of the Parkland school shooter have been ordered to answer all the questions posed by prosecutors during depositions that may not happen until after Labor Day.

The attorney for Nikolas Cruz’s brother Zachary Cruz and Zachary’s foster father/guardian Richard Moore argued in a Broward courtroom Thursday morning that some of the questions they’ve been asked in prior depositions are irrelevant.

“Where [Moore and his partner] were married and how much is in Zachary’s trust account is not relevant,” said Amina Matheny-Willard. “These questions have come after harassment."

She claims authorities in Broward and Augusta County, Virginia, have been working in tandem to harass Zachary Cruz since shortly after his brother Nikolas killed 17 and wounded 17 more in the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018.

“We’re very leery of Broward County’s intentions as well as the coordination with Augusta County,” she said. “It is tantamount to witness tampering.”

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer ruled all questions are relevant during a deposition and they must be answered.

The state asked for both Zachary Cruz and Richard Moore to be deposed again as early as Friday but decided Sept. 6 would be a more reasonable date.

The defense team, that is preparing to present its case Monday, said there were enough defense witnesses to call prior to the depositions of Zachary Cruz and Moore, so there would be no trial delay.

Moore was in the courtroom Thursday. Zachary Cruz was in Virginia where he lives with Moore.

The state made its case for the death penalty over 12 days, resting Aug. 4. The evidence included a tour of the blood-spattered and bullet-riddled classrooms.

The jury of five women, seven men and 10 alternates will have to be unanimous in their decision for a death sentence otherwise Nikolas Cruz will spend the rest of his life in prison.