‘We're hurting bad': Family of teen killed in Miramar drive-by plea with shooter to come forward

Friends, family members and teachers honored the life of a teenager who was gunned down in Miramar last week.

Johnnie Henderson, 17, was on a date with his girlfriend on the evening of Jan. 28 when a white sedan pulled up next to them on University Drive. Witnesses reported hearing multiple rounds of gunfire.

Henderson was killed and his girlfriend was left critically injured.

Police revealed Johnnie Henderson was the teen that died after being shot while in his car with this girlfriend.

A memorial service was held Tuesday at the Opa-locka native’s school in El Portal, JAM Preparatory Academy.

Henderson was a junior student getting ready to graduate early and pursue college football with high hopes of playing for the University of Miami or Florida State University, according to the academy’s owner, Pastor Lorenzo Johnson.

Although he attended the academy in El Portal, he played football at American High School in Miami-Dade.

“Go to college, play football, start his own business and be a blessing to everyone who he came into contact with,” Pastor Johnson said. “He worked every day towards his dreams and aspirations. He came to class; he came to school.”

Friends and teachers reflected on his life at the heartbreaking service. Some in attendance were seen removing themselves from the event to collect their emotions.

Henderson’s aunt, Leketrisse Barnes, told NBC 6 the family is still in shock and hopes justice is served.

“It’s just like our heart has been ripped out in a million pieces,” Barnes said. “We all are getting one or two hours of sleep.”

Detectives have few clues about the shooter(s) or a motive. As of Tuesday, they had no further information about the circumstances of the shooting.

At the memorial service, Barnes shared a message for whoever was responsible for the shooting.

“You don’t know what you did to us as a family. You don’t know what you took from us. We’re hurting. We’re hurting bad,” Barnes said. “We’re praying for you. And we pray that you turn yourself in. We pray that you make this right.”

If you have information about this shooting, you can leave an anonymous tip with Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).