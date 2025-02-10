Family of woman who vanished in Spain files wrongful death suit against husband

The family of a South Florida woman who vanished in Spain last year has filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for his alleged role in her murder.

The lawsuit filed last week by the family of Ana Maria Henao Knezevich also accuses husband David Knezevich, his brother and others of fraudulent transfers and other acts causing damages to her estate.

David Knezevich was arrested last May on charges of kidnapping resulting in death, foreign domestic violence resulting in death and foreign murder of a United States national in the Feb. 2, 2024 disappearance of Ana Maria Henao Knezevich.

Henao Knezevich, a Colombian native and naturalized American, was last seen in Madrid last year, after heading to Spain amid a contentious divorce from her estranged husband.

Court documents show that authorities believe Knezevich resembles the man wearing a motorcycle helmet who spray painted the security camera lens outside her Madrid apartment. The man left an hour later carrying a suitcase.

Prosecutors said security video showed Knezevich in a Madrid hardware store using cash to buy duct tape and the same brand of spray paint the man in the motorcycle helmet used on the security camera.

According to an indictment filed in November, Knezevich traveled from Miami-Dade to Madrid "with the intent to kill, injure, harass, and intimidate his spouse and intimate partner" and committed a crime of violence against her that resulted in her death.

David Knezevich remains behind bars while awaiting trial. His attorneys have maintained their client's innocence.

The new lawsuit, filed in Miami-Dade County, alleges David Knezevich has refused to release his wife's body for burial. The suit remains under seal until probable cause can be ruled on.

"We charged aiding and abetting against the non-Lawyer defendants for their roles in continuing the conspiracy after they discovered that they were part of a murder plot," attorney Adam Ingber, who represents Henao Knezevich's family, said in a statement.

Last week, it was learned that David Knezevich's brother, Ugljesa Knezevich, was accused of tampering with evidence and hindering law enforcement's investigation into the disappearance, according to an unsealed search warrant.

The warrant claimed authorities found Facebook messages between Ugljesa Knezevich and their mother that "were indicative of the destruction of evidence," and said Ugljesa was added as an authorized user to Henao Knezevich's corporate American Express accounts and issued a credit card after her disappearance.

“We responded to the unsealed FBI information by suing the murderer's brother for aiding and abetting, and we are initiating legal proceedings in Serbia against his mother and cousin for helping to destroy evidence, and for receiving Ana's money," Ingber said in the statement. "I will track anyone who had a hand in this, to the ends of the earth."

Authorities haven't said whether Ugljesa Knezevich will or could face charges.