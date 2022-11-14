Family Pleading for Help to Find Driver in Fatal Hit and Run Crash in SW Miami-Dade

The family of a man struck and killed by a hit and run driver earlier in November is pleading for help to find the driver involved.

Just before midnight on November 6, a pickup truck struck Sean Wood Jr. as he crossed the street near Southwest 280th Street and 142nd Court. Wood was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the truck, who was not identified, fled the scene. Investigators have not released details of the truck involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.