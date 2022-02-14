Family Pleads Driver to Come Forward After Motorcyclist Injured in Miami Hit-and-Run

The family of a man who was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash in Miami is pleading the public for help in finding the driver who fled.

Juan Ruiz was riding his motorcycle near NW 12th Avenue and 43rd Street on the evening of Jan. 30 when someone driving a Black Dodge pickup truck struck him, detectives said. He is still in the hospital in critical condition.

"Our home is not the same without him," said Joselyn Surat-Persad, the victim's sister. "We miss him dearly. I know there's someone out there who saw something and knows something, so we beg you please give us information that we need please."

Ruiz's mother, sisters and brother-in-law were also at a news conference Monday morning at the City of Miami police headquarters.

"Justice will be served at some point in time, whether it is by our hand our God's," said Omar Persad, Ruiz's brother-in-law. "So if they're watching, it's coming."

The black truck has rear-end damage on the right side from the crash, detectives said.

Detectives said during the news conference that there's been an increase in hit and run accidents in Miami recently.

"If you're involved in an accident and you leave that scene of that accident where there is bodily harm, like in this case, it's never, ever too late to come forward and face what you have to face. The longer time passes, the worst it gets," said Major Frank Fernandez.

The family is adding an additional reward to the Crime Stoppers amount in hopes someone can come forward with information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information is encouraged to make an anonymous call to Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.