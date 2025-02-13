Broward County

Family pleads for answers in Oakland Park hit-and-run that killed 80-year-old woman

The family of an 80-year-old woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland Park last month is pleading for help in finding the driver.

Barbara Price was crossing North Powerline Road near Northwest 38th Street around 8 p.m. on Jan. 29 when she was struck and left for dead, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

The family of Price is joining BSO officials Thursday afternoon for a news conference to ask for the public's help in solving the case.

Price was outside the designated crosswalk when she was struck by what's believed to be a light blue 2005 to 2009 Land Rover Range Rover, officials said.

The vehicle fled. Price was thrown off the roadway and later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities believe the vehicle was damaged on the passenger side bumper, headlight and hood.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with info is asked to call BSO at 954-321-4841.

