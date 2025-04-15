Family pleads for man accused of killing elderly Fort Lauderdale couple to stay in jail

Family members of an elderly couple found murdered at their Fort Lauderdale home last year are pleading with a judge to keep the man accused in the killings behind bars.

Maurice Newson went before a judge on Tuesday hoping for a bond as he faces two counts of first-degree murder in the March 22, 2024 shooting deaths of Major and Claudette Melvin.

The couple's family members were also in court Tuesday, some traveling from as far away as North Carolina and Virginia.

Authorities believe the 31-year-old Newson was paid $1,000 by his ex-girlfriend and the Melvins' granddaughter, 35-year-old Jalisa Michelle Hill, to kill the husband and wife, who were 89 and 85 years old.

Hill is also arrested and charged in the murders. Police said they tied Newson to the crime after he tried to sell the couple's car, which was stolen from the murder scene.

In court Tuesday, Newson's attorneys argued he's not a flight risk, has no criminal history, and should be allowed out on bond with an ankle monitor.

His mother agreed to take him in and ensure that he'd appear in court.

But the victims' daughter told the judge she would be in fear for her life if he's released.

“Absolutely, absolutely. He led us all on. He befriended my parents and then turned around and do this, for what?” Tonya Mitchell said.

Newson has remained behind bars since his arrest last year. The judge said he will take a few days to make a ruling about a possible bond for him.

At trial, if Newson is found guilty, he could face the death penalty.