Family, Police Seek Answers Months After Mother of 3 Gunned Down in Miami

More than 10 months after a mother of three was shot and killed in Miami, police and family members are searching for clues and hoping someone who knows something will come forward.

Jane Downs Humphreys, 34, was gunned down back on Jan. 27 in the area of Southwest 35th Avenue and 5th Street in Little Havana.

Officers had responded to the area shortly before 10 p.m. after receiving reports of a woman who'd been shot on a roadside. Humphreys was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Humphreys was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where she was pronounced deceased.

On Friday, police and Humphreys' family held a news conference to ask for the public's help in finding out why she was killed.

"I just want everybody to know that my daughter was a beautiful person, she was very loving," mother Erminda Downs said.

"We're taking about somebody who was needlessly killed, Jane did not deserve to die," said Armando Aguilar, the assistant chief of police. "To hear what the family is going through should really anger everybody that's within the sound of my voice."

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.