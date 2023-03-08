Family, Police Seek Driver Who Left Man Fighting for His Life After Miramar Hit-and-Run

Police and family members are asking a driver to come forward after a hit-and-run crash in Miramar left a man fighting for his life.

Jahmaar Williams was crossing the street in the 6500 block of Pembroke Road when he was struck by a car around 1:40 a.m. Saturday.

The car, believed to be a white, 2013-2016 5-series BMW, fled the scene, Miramar Police said.

Williams, 31, was critically wounded and taken to a local hospital, where he's still fighting for his life.

His family and police held a news conference Wednesday to plead for the driver to come forward.

"And I know things happen and we are not trying to do anything to cause harm, we just want you to step forward," mother Eleska Moore said. "It's very hard to get a call to say your son has been struck down. And my son, he's one of the best parts of me."

Williams' brother, Chris Williams, was with him when he was struck, and said he's still shaken by it.

"He was struck by a car that was close enough to hit both of us, but somehow I was unscathed, untouched and survived," Chris Williams said.

Father John Williams said his son, a National Guard member, is still fighting for his life. He got choked up while describing his son Wednesday.

"Very very charismatic, smile that will light up the room. Anyone that ever comes in contact with him is a better person for it," John Wiliams said.

Investigators said it's not the first incident in the same stretch of Pembroke Road, which is a popular spot with bars and lounges.

In the past six months, Miramar Police have investigated four crashes there, three of them deadly and two of them hit-and-runs.

"The challenge here is actually finding the vehicle, we do have physical evidence that was left on scene which we were able to then track down what vehicles these parts belong to," Miramar Police's Jose Rosales said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.