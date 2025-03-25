Family remembers ‘selfless' mother killed in Liberty City hit-and-run

Family members and loved ones are calling for justice after 47-year-old Patricia Valencia was killed in a hit-and-run in Liberty City Saturday morning.

“She was a good mom,” said Katherine Valencia Caro, Patricia’s sister. “She was a great daughter, and she loved us all.”



“She’s just always been a caregiver,” Caro said. “She’s just always been so selfless. She was a mother. She had her two boys who she loved very much.”

Surveillance video captured a hit-and-run crash in Liberty City that killed one person and sent four others to the hospital. NBC6's Daniela Cado reports.

Investigators say the 47-year-old was killed after being one of several people hit by a car that crashed into a bus stop Saturday morning around 9 a.m.

“We are just heartbroken,” Caro said. “We are between grief and shock and anger.”

Surveillance video shows a black Mercedes Benz driving on the sidewalk near NW 17th Avenue and 54th Street. It crashed into a bus stop where people were sitting and standing, then it rolled over.

Four others were also hurt and are now recovering in the hospital.

“It’s been totally overwhelming,” said Daniel Saber, Patricia’s ex-husband.

He says one of the hardest parts about her death is that it was caused by a hit-and-run. Police say the driver of the Mercedes ran off after the crash.

“I just hope that he gets taken in as quickly as possible so no one else has to go through this,” Saber said.

The family is urging the driver to come forward.

“I want this person to be brought in and brought to justice and for her death to not be in vain,” Caro said.