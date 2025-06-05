Sunrise

Family says final goodbyes to woman killed in Sunrise stabbing as suspect in court

Wearing a striped jumpsuit and shackles, 21-year-old Jackson Sagesse went before a judge Thursday, days after his arrest in the killing of Hailey Hosford.

By Julia Bagg

Family members said their final goodbyes to a young woman killed in a Sunrise double stabbing last week as the suspected attacker appeared in court.

Wearing a striped jumpsuit and shackles, 21-year-old Jackson Sagesse went before a judge Thursday for a hearing regarding his attorney.

The judge assigned him a new defense attorney after learning someone at the public defender's office knew the woman he's accused of killing, 27-year-old Hailey Hosford.

The court appearance came a day after a memorial service was held for Hosford, where her mother delivered a tearful goodbye.

"Hailey was love. And she was my baby. And I will miss her dearly. But I know she is in heaven looking down on all of us," she said.

Sagesse is accused of killing Hosford and injuring her friend in a May 28 knife attack at The Retreat Sawgrass Village apartment complex on Northwest 130th Avenue across from Amerant Bank Arena.

Detectives said they tracked down Sagesse at his apartment in the complex, and found him carrying a knife that matched the one used to kill Hosford.

According to an arrest report, Sagesse confessed to the killing, but repeatedly said he did it in self-defense.

While Sagesse has yet to be formally charged in court, police arrested him on charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder. He remains held without bond.

SunriseBroward County
