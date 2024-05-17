‘He snapped': Family says Hollywood man shot two nephews before turning gun on himself

A man shot and wounded his two nephews before fatally turning the gun on himself at a home in Hollywood Thursday, family members said.

The family members who spoke with NBC6 Friday identified the gunman as 53-year-old Anthony "Tony" Wierzba.

Officers had responded to the home near the 5800 block of McKinley Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call of a shooting, Hollywood Police officials said.

Police said three people were found suffering from gunshot wounds, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned the shooting was domestic-related and that the gunman had shot two victims before fatally shooting himself, police said Friday.

Officials haven't released the identities of anyone involved but family said Wierzba is the man who died after shooting his two nephews, who were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital.

Neighbors said one of the nephews, a 15-year-old, was in the intensive care unit with a severe brain injury.

The other nephew, a 21-year-old, was being treated for a gunshot wound to his face, the neighbor said.

Video obtained by NBC6 showed one of the nephews appearing to be bleeding from his head as he's escorted by police at the scene.

The video also showed the other nephew being taken away on a gurney.

Wierzba's family said he seemed fine when they spoke with him earlier Thursday, and said they don't know what went wrong.

Neighbors said Wierzba took care of his mothers and nephews in the house.

"He was taking care of his elderly mother. Takes care and does a lot. I felt like he was doing a lot," said one neighbor, Jorge. "He snapped I guess, I don’t know. It’s sad. I never thought he would’ve done it."

“I don’t know. I think he just lost it," neighbor Ruben Olivares said. "I can’t believe it. It’s unbelievable."

Police have confirmed that there is no suspect believed to be at large in the shooting.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.