Family says Plantation man was shot, killed by stepson, who is still on the loose

Family confirms to NBC6 that a man shot and killed in Plantation on Saturday was the suspect's stepfather. That subject is still at-large.

Plantation police said Saturday afternoon that the investigation on West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 65th Avenue was a "domestic incident." They later said the shooting was fatal.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to relatives, the victim is Clayous Peart, who went by Paul.

His wife of over 20 years is distraught.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Family of Clayous Peart Clayous Peart

Authorities have not confirmed what may have led to the gunfire. They said they were actively searching for the shooter, who they have identified but not named publicly.

Multiple police perimeters closed the West Sunrise Boulevard and NW 65th Avenue in all directions, as authorities used a K-9 and helicopter to find the shooter.

Neighbors of the Apple Creek community told NBC6 that officers were in their yards searching for that suspect.

"I went outside. 'Can I help you?' [The officer] says, 'Get back inside, there's somebody we're looking for,'" the president of the homeowner's association said.

He described the victim as "an outstanding person, very friendly."

Police said the subject they were searching for was armed, and residents should stay inside until further notice.

NBC6 has reached out to police to receive an update on their search.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.