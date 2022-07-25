Family Says Toddler Hospitalized After Shooting in Florida City

Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Monday morning in Florida City that family members said sent a toddler to the hospital.

Officers were at the scene in the 900 block of Southwest 6th Place around 1 a.m. after reports of shots being fired in the area. Witnesses said a car pulled up into the area and began opening fire before fleeing the scene.

Several markers were seen in the area, indicating bullet casings, with officers searching the area. One person was reportedly airlifted to an area hospital, but no details were released.

Family members of a two-year-old child named Makai Louissaint, who was visiting the area, said he was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital. He and is expected to be okay while a second person was taken to Jackson South Hospital.

Police have not confirmed the names of any victims.

“This don’t make no sense. A baby gets shot," said Pete Harvey, who lives in the neighborhood. "People can’t sit out here and enjoy themselves on their porches.”

Harvey added that police have been in the area more often lately.

“They control it all the time. But they come at the wrong time and it still happens," he said. "They got to watch them out and do what they do”

Police have not released details on the incident at this time.