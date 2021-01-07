Family Searches for Answers After 8 Injured in Miami-Dade Shooting

Miami-Dade police are still looking for the two men they say shot and injured eight people earlier this week at Little River Park.

Keith Butler’s 23-year-old son and seven others were shot Sunday on a basketball court at the park.

“He said he started eating his McDonald’s on the bleachers, and he said all of a sudden, he heard gunshots,” Butler said.

Police said shortly after 7 p.m Sunday, two men with guns walked over to the court while some were playing basketball and randomly started shooting.

“(My son) took off running in different directions,” Butler said.

Butler’s son went to the hospital with a gunshot wound in his leg.

“Although he’s out, he’s dealing with the mental anguish of knowing that he came to a park to play and ended up shot," Butler said.

A father spoke out after his son was one of the people shot in a weekend shooting in Miami-Dade. NBC 6's Alyssa Hyman reports

Police tell NBC 6 the community has been quiet.

“We have not received one tip,” said Miami-Dade Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The department is asking the public to come forward.

Six of the eight victims were critically injured. The youngest victim is 16 years old.

“This was a tragedy. This was something that should not of happened, but make no mistake the Miami-Dade Police Department puts the safety of its citizens in top priority,” Rodriguez said.

While investigators use the information they have, Butler asked for someone to speak up to help get the suspects behind bars.

“You can detach yourself from this if you want, but if we don’t say something because we saw something or do something because we know something, it’s going to come to your house soon,” Butler said.

Police said they are now offering up to $15,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. If you have any information that could help, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

