Family searching for missing airplane mechanic who was last seen at Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport

A family is desperate to find a man who was last seen at his job in Fort Lauderdale one week ago.

Suren Seetal, 36, is an airplane mechanic who works at Opa-locka Airport and Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport, where he was last seen Nov. 2 after 6 p.m.

"We desperately want our brother back. We want him to come home," said his sister, Karen Seetal. "We’ve stopped our lives to hunt and find our brother."

Their mother Meerah, who lives with Suren Seetal, said he didn’t come home that night and didn’t show up for work the next day.

"This is out of character for him," Karen Seetal said. "He cannot go one day without communicating with someone. He is a social butterfly.

Suren Seetal and his mother were supposed to fly to Trinidad last Saturday to visit family, but phone calls are going straight to his voicemail. They also can’t find or track his car.

"I do not know where my child is," his mother said. "I don’t know whoever is responsible for this. I don’t know."

The family filed a missing person’s report, and Fort Lauderdale Police are investigating.

"We’re hopeful. We’re prayerful. We’re really trying to be positive here," his sister said. "We’re hoping for the best."

Along with leaning on their faith, the family has also put up flyers throughout Fort Lauderdale.

"Suren, we love you. We’re doing everything in our power for you to come home," Karen Seetal said. "Please don’t give up faith, give up hope. God is with you and we’re going to bring you home."

The family is holding a prayer vigil Thursday night in Lauderhill.

Suren Seetal is 5-foot-10 and weighs 175 pounds. He drives a 2001 silver Honda Accord sedan with license plate number EHNA41.

Anyone with information should call police at 305-476-5423 or Karen Seetal at 305-898-7077.