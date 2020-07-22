Family Searching for Answers After Man Killed in NW Miami-Dade Hit and Run Crash

A family is searching for answers after their loved one was struck and killed during an alleged hit and run crash last month in Northwest Miami-Dade

Salvador Baca was struck by the car near the intersection of Northwest 54th Street and 30th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on June 21st, dying later that night at the hospital. Now, his daughter is on a quest to find the driver.

“We just want to know who did it,” said Any Bodden. “He was a very good man, very kindhearted. He loved his family, and he loved his grandkids.”

Detectives are trying to track down the driver who took off, but have not given many details on who they are looking for, with Detective Wanda Millan saying the car was a dark color SUV with front end damage.

“The fact that someone was able to leave the scene, hurtful thing that anybody can live through,” Bodden said.

Bodden says she forgives the driver and hopes they will come forward to do right by her father.

“Being that somebody took his life and me not being able to do anything about that, that hurts the most,” she said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS.