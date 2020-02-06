Family Searching for Answers After Woman Killed in Miramar Street Racing Crash

A family is looking for answers after a 61-year-old woman was killed when a driver who was street racing crashed into her car in Miramar.

Margaret Chance was driving home from work on January 28 at around 7:15 p.m. when her car violently collided with another on State Road 7 and 21st Street, police said.

Surveillance video shows Chance in a white SUV making a left turn when a Cadillac CTS crashes into her vehicle. A dark-colored sedan, which was driving alongside the Cadillac, immediately makes a U-turn and flees.

The impact of the crash smashed Chance's SUV in half. She later died at the hospital.

Chance's family made a plea Thursday in a news conference, asking for the driver who fled to come forward.

"She just left work driving, alive and well, and someone just took her life, took her away from us," said her sister, Annette Chance. "It's not easy."

Chance, who was described as the pillar of her family, leaves behind five children and five grandchildren.

Police also want to speak to the two witnesses who were seen in the surveillance footage running towards the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac survived the crash and has not been arrested or charged. Both drivers can face charges of vehicular homicide and street racing, with the second unidentified driver facing an additional charge of leaving the scene.

Anyone with information should call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.