Family Searching for Dog Missing After Car Accident in Southwest Miami-Dade

A family is asking for the public's help in finding their dog who they said went missing after a car accident Friday in southwest Miami-Dade.

Rosanna Gomez said her daughter, Nyah Espinola, was driving with her boyfriend around midnight on the Don Shula Expressway near Southwest 112th Street when the crash took place.

Espinola suffered no injuries while her boyfriend remains in the hospital.

Their dog, a one-year-old brown female boxer named Lily, has not been found since the crash and the family fears she may be injured. She was not wearing her collar at the time of the crash but does have a chip.

The family is offering a reward for Lily's return. Anyone with information is asked to call 202-957-3661.