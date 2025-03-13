Family searching for missing tourist who disappeared in Sunrise last month

Family and friends of a missing woman who disappeared in Sunrise more than a month ago are hoping to bring her back home.

Brenda Surbey, 60, was on vacation visiting her parents in Weston last month when she vanished.

She was last seen the morning of Feb. 8 near the 6800 block of Sunset Strip in Sunrise.

Surbey's mother and father went to Sunrise Police on Thursday to pick up two of her suitcases and wallet, which were found at a ballpark where she was last seen.

The parents said Surbey, who is from Indiana, is bi-polar and currently not on her medication.

Her father said they got got into an argument on Feb. 6 and she took off walking.

He saw her on Feb. 8 but no one has heard from her since.

"She’s my daughter, I love her so much, I just want her back," mother Elizabeth Surbey said. "I want to know that she’s safe. I want to know that she’s making better decisions."

The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating and her family has hired a private investigator to help with the search.