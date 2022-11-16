Miami-Dade

Family Seeking Answers in Death of Southwest Miami-Dade Man

James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before

By Julia Bagg

Miami-Dade Police Deparment

Family members are hoping to find answers in the death of a man who collapsed in the shower of his southwest Miami-Dade apartment in early October.

James Alston, 31, was pronounced dead October 7 in the hospital after being taken there three days before. His sister Trienice said he collapsed and his roommate called 911.

“He was a good man,” she said during a Wednesday news conference. “James had a gentle heart and would never hurt anyone.”

Alston showed up to his apartment with injuries no one could explain, Miami-Dade Police said. His sister said Alston lived with schizophrenia and learning disabilities.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

“James suffered broken bones in his face, head and ribs," Trienice said. "His broken ribs harmed his arteries, stomach and liver.”

Officers arrived at the apartment near Coconut Palm Drive and Southwest 130th Avenue and transported him to the hospital.

“When they arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from blunt force trauma to his body and he was unconscious,” MDPD Det. Suyapa Hubbard said.

Local

Palm Beach County 6 hours ago

Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder of MMA Fighter at South Florida Home

trump vs desantis 19 hours ago

Florida Gov. DeSantis Reacts to Trump's ‘DeSanctimonious' Comment as Feud Brews

Alston's family is hoping for clues to explain what happened.

“Maybe someone didn’t realize that he had succumbed to his injuries and could give us clues to what happened to him,” Trienice Alston said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

This article tagged under:

Miami-DadeMiami-Dade Police Departmentdeath investigation
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us